UPSC CMS Result 2019: UPSC Recommends 97 More Candidates From Reserve List, Check Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday recommended 97 more candidates for the Combined Medical Services 2019. UPSC has recommended the candidates from the reserve list of the CMS 2019 exam. The list of 97 candidates includes 31 General, 54 Other Backward Classes, 06 Scheduled Caste, 01 Scheduled Tribes and 05 Economically Weaker Sections, to fill up the remaining posts based on Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019.

UPSC had declared the final result of the Combined Medical Services Exam 2019 on December 27, 2019. A total of 798 candidates were recommended for appointment for the UPSC CMS 2019. Now, 97 more candidates have been selected.

UPSC CMS 2019: 97 more candidates recommended for appointment

"The Commission, in accordance with the Rule 13 and 14 of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019, has also maintained a consolidated Reserve List in order of merit below the last recommended candidates. 3. As now sought by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the Commission hereby recommends 97 candidates, which includes 31 General, 54 Other Backward Classes, 06 Scheduled Caste, 01 Scheduled Tribes, and 05 Economically Weaker Sections, to fill up the remaining posts based on Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019. A list of these candidates is enclosed. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare will be communicating directly with the recommended candidates," the official notice by UPSC reads.

UPSC has released the names and roll numbers of the candidates of the 97 candidates who have been recommended now. Moreover, UPSC has also mentioned the roll numbers of 41 candidates whose documents are not verified, and hence, their recommendation is provisional, as of now. These candidates must submit the required documents within six months from today, March 15, for the appointment.

"The offer of appointment to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of six months from the date of declaration of Reserve List. In case the candidate fails to submit the requisite documents as required by the Commission within this period, their candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence will be entertained in this regardm" the notice reads.