UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Exam 2022 Registration Begins; Check Details Here

UPSC combined geo-scientist notification 2022: The registration procedure for the Union Public Service Commission Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2022 has started today, 22 September 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPSC geo-scientist vacancies 2022 through the online portal or can log on to upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill 192 seats in various fields.

Candidates must note that the prelims exam for UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist will be held on February 20, 2022. The registration process is open till October 12, 2021. This time, the selection process will be based on the results of the prelims, mains, and personality test/interview. Candidates can read this article to know all the details about the UPSC combined geo-scientist exam.

Posts Number of vacancies Geologist 100 Posts Geophysicist 50 Posts Scientist ‘B’(Hydrogeology) 20 Posts Chemist 20 Posts Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics) 1 Post Scientist ‘B’(Chemical) 1 Post

According to an official notice issued by the UPSC selection commission, "Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of the fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200, along with the submission of the online application form, either by remitting the money to any branch of the State Bank of India or by using a Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card or by using the Internet Banking of SBI ".

