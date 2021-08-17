UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Mains Result 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the combined geo-scientist main result 2021. The UPSC geo-scientist mains result can be accessed from the official website- upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website and find their roll numbers in the list of qualified candidates.

UPSC had conducted the combined geo-scientist main (written) exam 2021 on July 17 and 18. Candidates who have cleared the written exam will be called for an interview/ personality test. The selected candidates have to produce the original certificates in support of their claim relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability, etc. at the time of the Personality Test.

Direct link to check UPSC combined geo-scientist mains result 2021

UPSC DAF submission

The selected candidates must fill the detailed application form (DAF) which will be available on the official website of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in. The UPSC Geo-Scientist DAF will be available online from August 24 to September 7. The DAF has to be submitted along with scanned copies of the required certificates.

UPSC geo-scientist Mains Marksheet

UPSC will release the mark sheets of candidates will be released within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result after the conduct of the personality test. The mark sheet will remain available on the official website for a period of 60 days. "The candidates can access the marks-sheet after keying in their Roll Numbers and date of birth. The printed/hard copies of the Marks Sheet would, however, be issued by UPSC to the candidates based on specific request accompanied by a self-addressed stamped envelope. Candidates desirous of obtaining printed/hard copies of the marks sheets should make the request within thirty days of the display of the marks on the Commission’s Website, beyond which such requests shall not be entertained," the official notice reads.