UPSC CSE 2020 Interview Round To Begin On August 2, Candidates To Get Flight Ticket Fares

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for those who have cleared the UPSC CSE 2020 main exams. The UPSC interview round will commence on August 2. The interviews were deferred due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The interview round will conclude on September 22. Read on for more details.

UPSC Interview Schedule

The roll-number wise dates for the UPSC interview has been uploaded on the official website. The interviews will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9 am and the second shift will begin at 1 pm. A total of 2046 candidates will appear for the interviews.

UPSC Civil Services Interview

UPSC conducts the civil services exam annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and personality test (interview) -- to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others. The UPSC main exam result was declared on March 23, 2021. The interview round was originally scheduled to begin on April 26 which had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On the basis of the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 declared by the Union Public Service Commission on 23rd March, 2021, the Commission decided to commence the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 from 26.04.2021. However, due to unprecedented growth in the number of people infected with Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) countrywide, as a precautionary measure, the Union Public Service Commission deferred the Personality Test of the CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION 2020 which were scheduled to commence with effect from 26.04.2020 (Monday). 2. After reviewing the situation, the Commission has decided to commence the Personality Test of the Civil Services Examination, 2020 from 02.08.2021. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained," the official notice reads.

UPSC to reimburse flight tickets of candidates

UPSC had on April 7 released an official notice to announce that the Commission will provide Travel Allowances (TA) to the candidates for their to and fro journey to attend the interview. The decision was taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The UPSC in the notice had stated that the commission will reimburse the lowest ‘to’ and ‘fro’ airfare for travelling by Air India or any other private Airlines to the outstation candidates for attending interviews/ Personality Test. However, candidates must note that UPSC has laid certain conditions for booking flight tickets or train tickets to get them reimbursed by the commission.