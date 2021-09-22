UPSC Engineering Services 2021 Notification To Be Released Today

UPSC Engineering Services 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will on Wednesday release the UPSC ESE 2022 notification. The notification for Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 will be uploaded on the official website of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. As per the official calendar, the USPC ESE 2022 notification will be out on September 22. The online registration process will also begin today.

UPSC engineering services exam 2022

Candidates who want to apply for the UPSC engineering services examination can do it online by visiting the official website- upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply for the UPSC ESE Prelims exam is October 12, 2021. UPSC will conduct the engineering services prelims exam on February 20, 2022. Those who clear the prelims will be eligible to appear for the UPSC ESE main exam 2022. The schedule for the main exam will be released in the due course of time.

UPSC ESE 2022 Notification: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have a bachelor's degree in Engineering from a recognized University or Institute can apply for the UPSC ESE 2022 examination. Candidates (except Female/SC/ST/PwBD who are exempted from payment of fee) will have to pay a fee of Rs. 200/-either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using any Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card. The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies for the Services/ Posts under the following categories- Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering. The number of vacancies will be notified in the official notification or later.