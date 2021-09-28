Last Updated:

UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2021: UPSC ESE Mains Time-table Released

UPSC engineering services exam 2021 schedule has been released at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the UPSC ESE Mains 2021 timetable here.

UPSC engineering services exam 2021

UPSC ESE 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable for conducting the UPSC engineering service main examination 2021.UPSC will conduct the ESE Mains exam 2021 on November 21. The exam will be held in two shifts on the day. 

The first shift of the UPSC engineering services exam 2021 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. The second shift of the UPSC ESE 2021 will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. In the morning shift, UPSC will conduct exams for paper-1 in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Telecom Engineering disciplines. The duration of the exam will be three hours. The exam will carry a total of 300 marks. UPSC will conduct the exam for paper-2 in these disciplines in the evening shift on November 21. Paper 2 will also carry a total of 300 marks. Candidates can check the UPSC ESE full schedule on the official website- upsc.gov.in. 

Click here to read USPC ESE 2021 Mains Exam Schedule

UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2022

UPSC has recently released the official notification for the UPSC engineering services exam 2022. The notification was released and the online application process began on September 22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the UPSC engineering services exam 2022 is October 12. As per the official notification, the number of vacancies to be filled through this recruitment is approximately 247. 

READ | UPSC Engineering Services notification 2022 released, apply now for 247 vacancies

UPSC ESE 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Category I‐Civil Engineering.  
  • Category II‐Mechanical Engineering.  
  • Category III‐Electrical Engineering. 
  • Category IV‐Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering. 

Minimum Educational Qualification: Candidates must have obtained a degree in Engineering from a recognised University or passed Sections A and B of the Institution Examinations of the Institution of  Engineers  (India), or obtained a  degree/diploma in  Engineering from such foreign  University/College/Institution and under such conditions as may be recognised by the Government for the purpose from time to time.

