UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam 2021 Admit Card Out, Here's Direct Link

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has on Thursday released the admit cards for UPSC engineering services main exam 2021. Candidates who have cleared the UPSC ESE Prelims and registered for the main exam can download their admit cards online. The UPSC engineering services main exam admit card 2021 is available for download on the official website- upsc.gov.in.
UPSC will conduct the engineering services main exam 2021 on November 21, 2021. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. The second shift of the exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. UPSC will conduct the exams for papers, civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics and telecommunication engineering discipline-specific paper -1 conventional in the first shift. The duration of the exam will be three hours and the paper will carry a total of 300 marks. UPSC will conduct the exam for paper-2 in the second shift. It will be a three-hour-long exam carrying a total of 300 marks. UPSC has already released the detailed timetable for the engineering services main exam 2021. Click here to see the timetable.