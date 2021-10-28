Last Updated:

UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam 2021 Admit Card Out, Here's Direct Link

UPSC has released the engineering services mains admit card 2021 on its official website- upsc.gov.in. Check timetable and direct link to download here.

Written By
Nandini Verma
upsc

Image: PTI


Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has on Thursday released the admit cards for UPSC engineering services main exam 2021. Candidates who have cleared the UPSC ESE Prelims and registered for the main exam can download their admit cards online. The UPSC engineering services main exam admit card 2021 is available for download on the official website- upsc.gov.in.

UPSC engineering services main exam 2021

UPSC will conduct the engineering services main exam 2021 on November 21, 2021. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. The second shift of the exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. UPSC will conduct the exams for papers, civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics and telecommunication engineering discipline-specific paper -1 conventional in the first shift. The duration of the exam will be three hours and the paper will carry a total of 300 marks. UPSC will conduct the exam for paper-2 in the second shift. It will be a three-hour-long exam carrying a total of 300 marks. UPSC has already released the detailed timetable for the engineering services main exam 2021. Click here to see the timetable.

How to download UPSC engineering services mains admit card 2021

  1. Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'E-admit card: UPSC engineering services main exam 2021'
  3. A new page will open
  4. Click on the download link
  5. A login page will appear on the screen
  6. Key in the required login credentials and submit
  7. Your UPSC ESE mains admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  8. Download and take its printout.

Direct link to download UPSC ESE mains admit card 2021.

READ | UPSC launches toll-free helpline number for aspirants belonging to reserved categories
READ | UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2021 released: Here's direct link to download
READ | UPSC candidates 'have no right to be allocated to cadre of choice': Supreme Court
READ | UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 64 posts of Assistant Director role; Check details
READ | UPSC results declared for various recruitment exams held on Sept 19, direct links here
Tags: upsc, UPSC engineering services, upsc admit card
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND