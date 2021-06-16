UPSC Engineering Services Prelims Exam 2021 Schedule Out, Exam On July 18

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the engineering services prelims exam schedule on its official website. The UPSC ESE 2021 schedule can be downloaded from the official website- upsc.gov.in. UPSC will conduct the engineering services exam on July 18.

UPSC engineering services exam

The UPSC ESE prelims will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 am to 12 noon. The second shift of UPSC ESE 2021 will be held from 2 to 5 pm.

Students will write the paper-1 i.e., general studies and engineering aptitude in the first shift. The questions will be objective in nature. The duration of the paper will be two hours carrying 200 marks. In the second shift, students will write the paper- 2 that will be a discipline-specific paper. The paper will be objective in nature. Paper-2 carries 300 marks.

Click here for UPSC ESE 2021 Schedule

Students have been demanding to postpone the UPSC engineering services prelims exams considering the prevailing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic. The candidates have been raising their voices on Twitter for the last some days. However, UPSC has decided to go on with the exams considering the dip in the Coronavirus cases.