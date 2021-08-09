UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2021 Out; Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2021 on Monday, August 9, 2021. The UPSC EPFO Exam 2021 hall ticket is available on the official website and can be easily downloaded from there. The official website is upsconline.nic.in. Candidates who registered themselves to take UPSC EPFO 2021 exam can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets. The direct link to admit card has also been mentioned in the article.

UPSC EPFO 2021: Important Dates

The application process was completed in October 2020

UPSC EPFO Exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 5, 2021

The admit card for the same will be released in the month of August

The result date has not been announced yet

UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2021: How to Download

The candidate should visit the official website which is upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link “e - Admit Card: ENFORCEMENT OFFICER/ACCOUNTS OFFICER, E.P.F.O., 2020”

Post clicking on the link the UPSC EPFO PDF will be displayed on the screen

Read the important instruction mentioned on the page and click on ‘Yes'

Enter the details such as 'Registration ID' or 'Roll Number' and 'Date of Birth' and click on submit option

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the same

Important instructions

It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit cards to the centre.

Candidates should make sure to read all the instructions mentioned on admit card very carefully

The venue will be mentioned on the hall ticket itself

Candidates are hereby informed that they will have to bring UPSC Admit Card 2021 along with two passport size photographs and an ID card.

UPSC EPFO: Direct links

Here is the direct link to download the hall ticket

Here is the direct link to read important instructions related to admit card and exam

UPSC EPFO Exam Pattern and Result

The General Ability Test will be of 300marks. It will be conducted in both the languages Hindi and English. The duration given to take the exam is 120 minutes. Candidates are informed that there will be negative marking of 1/3 marks. The commission after checking the copies will upload the results on its website. Based on the performance a list shall be prepared which will have all the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. The shortlisted candidates will have to submit the documents in support of their claim for the posts. Candidates who fulfil the criteria will be called for interviews.