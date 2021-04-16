UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2021 Released, Exam On May 9; See Direct Link To Download Here

Quick links:
UPSC EPFO Admit Card (Image: Shutterstock)
UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2021: Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the admit card for UPSC EPFO recruitment exams 2021. Candidates who are registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website- upsc.gov.in. The UPSC EPFO recruitment exams 2021 will be held on May 9.
UPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 421 vacancies for the posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), M/o Labour and Employment. The UPSC EPFO recruitment test will be two-hour long. The exam will begin at 10 am and conclude at 12 noon.
Candidates will be asked questions from the General Ability Test paper. The exam will have a maximum of 300 marks. The exam will be in both, Hindi and English medium. Each wrong answer will carry a deduction of one-third of the marks assigned to that question. The weightage of the test and interview will be 75:25 for those candidates shortlisted based on Recruitment Test ( RT) and qualify in the Interview.