UPSC EPFO: Detailed Application Form Released, Check Details Here

UPSC EPFO: UPSC has released the detailed application form for EPFO interview. Candidates can fill DAF till November 22 on official website upsconline.nic.in.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the detailed application form (DAF) for those who have cleared the EPFO recruitment exam.  UPSC had conducted the recruitment test for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) on September 5. UPSC declared the EPFO results on October 8. A total of 1337 candidates were provisionally selected to appear for the interview round.

UPSC EPFO DAF

These candidates have to fill the detailed application form (DAF) failing which his/her candidature shall be rejected. The last date to fill the DAF is November 22 (till 5 pm). The UPSC EPFO DAF is available on the official website- upsconline.nic.in.  

"The candidates are advised to keep a print-out of Detailed Application Form (DAF) filled by them. They are also advised to visit Commission’s website (https://upsc.gov.in) regularly for the updates of the above Recruitment. 4. All the conditions and eligibility mentioned in the Special Advertisement No. 51 - 2020 (Vacancy No. 20015101411) Dated: 11/01/2020 of the Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization will remain unchanged," the official notice reads.

UPSC EPFO Interview

The interview procedure would carry 25% marks weightage and the candidates will be selected on the basis of marks scored in the written exam and interview. Those candidates who get selected after the interview will have to work as enforcement officers or account officers at the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), and under the Ministry of Labour and Employment. 

