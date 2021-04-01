UPSC EPFO Recruitment Exam Date, Pattern, Syllabus Released At Upsc.gov.in; Exam On May 9

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the exam date for recruitment to 421 posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), M/o Labour and Employment. According to an official notice released by UPSC on its official website, the exam will be held on May 9, 2021. The UPSC EPFO recruitment test will be two-hour long. The exam will begin at 10 am and conclude at 12 noon. Read on to know more details about the recruitment exam details, exam pattern and syllabus.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment Exam 2021

Candidates will be asked questions from the General Ability Test paper. The exam will have a maximum of 300 marks. The exam will be in both, Hindi and English medium. Each wrong answer will carry a deduction of one-third of the marks assigned to that question. The weightage of the test and interview will be 75:25 for those candidates shortlisted based on Recruitment Test ( RT) and qualify in the Interview.

Syllabus of UPSC EPFO exam

(a) General English – To evaluate candidate’s understanding of English language and workman - like use of words

(b) Indian Freedom Struggle

(c) Current Events and Developmental Issues

(d) Indian Polity and Economy

(e) General Accounting Principles

(f) Industrial Relations and Labour Laws

(g) General Science & Knowledge of Computer Applications

(h) General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude

(i) Social Security in India

Click here for more details on UPSC EPFO Exam

"Keeping in view a large number of candidates and requests received from the candidates for changing their Centres as well as requests received from candidates for open centres at Kolkata and Jaipur being more than their capacity, the Commission has decided to give an opportunity to the candidates, if they wish, to submit their revised choice of Centre for the Recruitment Test. The requests of the candidates for change in their Centres will be considered against the available capacities at the existing Centres as well as new centres which have been added. The Recruitment Test will now be held at 72 centres across India. 49 centres having available capacity will be opened in the first phase. In the second phase, after adjusting the options given by the candidates, other centres shall be opened as feasible," the official notice dated December 7, 2020, read.