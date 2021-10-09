UPSC EPFO Result 2021 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check UPSC EPFO Scorecard

UPSC EPFO Result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission has released the results for Enforcement Officer-Account Officer (EPFO) on Friday, October 8, 2021. Candidates who took part in the examination can check the result by visiting the official website of UPSC-upsc.gov.in. The examination was conducted by the UPSC on September 5, 2021.

This year the recruitment drive will fill 421 seats. A total of 1337 candidates have been selected for an interview. The commission has asked them to fill out and submit the detailed application form (DAF). The interview procedure would carry 25% marks weightage and the candidates will be selected on the basis of marks scored in the written exam and interview. Those candidates who get selected after the interview will have to work as enforcement officers or account officers at the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), and under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

UPSC EPFO Result 2021: Steps to Download UPSC EPFO scorecard

STEP 1: To download UPSC EPFO Result 2021, visit the official website - upsc.gov.in .

. STEP 2: Now on the homepage under the What's New Section, click on the link that reads, " Written Result: 421 Posts of Enforcement Officer-Accounts Officer, EPFO ."

." STEP 3: Automatically, a new window will open up.

STEP 4: Candidates need to click on the PDF file.

STEP 5: Check name and roll number. (The downloaded file will contain the names of the candidates who have been selected for the interview.)

STEP 6: Candidates should keep a copy of the PDF for future reference.

More details on UPSC EPFO

UPSC EPFO scorecard: As per speculations, the commission is soon going to release the date of the interview, but candidates who have qualified for the exam would need to fill the application form before the interview. Notably, for those candidates who couldn't qualify for the examination this year, their marks will be uploaded on the website after the completion of the recruitment process. It is recommended that students must keep regularly visiting the official website of UPSC for fresh updates and the latest information on the UPSC EPFO recruitment process.

