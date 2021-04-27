UPSC ESE 2021 Application Last Date: Step-by-step Instructions On How To Apply

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be closing the registration process for the Engineering Service Exam (UPSC ESE 2021) on April 27, 2021, at 6 pm in the evening. Interested candidates who have not yet applied for the same can apply today before 6 pm. The applications for the same were originally started on April 7, 2021. Read on to know more about UPSC ESE Application last date and how to apply online.

UPSC ESE Apply Online

The USPC ESE Recruitment 2021 has invited applications for 215 vacancies including vacancies in departments such as - Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. Interested Candidates who want to pursue this career path can apply for these positions online. Here's a step-by-step process to apply online.

Step 1 - Go to the official site of UPSC On upsc.gov.in

Step 2 - Click on apply online link option that will be available on the UPSC homepage.

Step 3 - A new page will open up where candidates will have to click on 'UPSC ESE 2021' link available on the online application page.

Step 4 - Alternatively, you can find the direct link to apply given here - https://upsconline.nic.in/upload1.php?ex=ENGG

Step 5 - Follow the instructions as give and fill in your details.

Step 6 - Fill the application fees online.

Step 7 - Once all the steps are complete, you will be able to download the receipt.

Step 8 - It's advisable to save the soft copy of the receipt on your system, and take a print as well, for future reference.

UPSC ESE 2021 Eligibility

The UPSC IES 2021 notification provided information on how the exam will be conducted, what the application process will be like, the eligibility criteria and the UPSC IES syllabus to name a few. Reportedly, the recruitment of the candidates will be split into four categories - Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. As for the eligibility criteria, candidates with an Engineering degree or Bachelor’s/Master’s degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as a major will be able to apply for UPSC IES 2021. Furthermore, the age limit for the examination is a minimum of 21 years to a maximum of 30 years. Students can read more details about UPSE ESE on the official notification. Stay tuned for more updates on UPSC and other government exams.

Image Source: UPSC Website