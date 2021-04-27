UPSC ESE 2021 Application Last Date: Step-by-step Instructions On How To Apply

Quick links:
Source: UPSC Website
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be closing the registration process for the Engineering Service Exam (UPSC ESE 2021) on April 27, 2021, at 6 pm in the evening. Interested candidates who have not yet applied for the same can apply today before 6 pm. The applications for the same were originally started on April 7, 2021. Read on to know more about UPSC ESE Application last date and how to apply online.
The USPC ESE Recruitment 2021 has invited applications for 215 vacancies including vacancies in departments such as - Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. Interested Candidates who want to pursue this career path can apply for these positions online. Here's a step-by-step process to apply online.
The UPSC IES 2021 notification provided information on how the exam will be conducted, what the application process will be like, the eligibility criteria and the UPSC IES syllabus to name a few. Reportedly, the recruitment of the candidates will be split into four categories - Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. As for the eligibility criteria, candidates with an Engineering degree or Bachelor’s/Master’s degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as a major will be able to apply for UPSC IES 2021. Furthermore, the age limit for the examination is a minimum of 21 years to a maximum of 30 years. Students can read more details about UPSE ESE on the official notification. Stay tuned for more updates on UPSC and other government exams.