UPSC ESE Admit Card 2021 Released At Upsc.gov.in, See How To Download Here

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has released the UPSC ESE admit card 2021. The commission released the admit cards for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination (ESE) 2021 today on its official website. Candidates had been eagerly waiting to get an update about the UPSC ESE admit card download for quite some time now. The wait is now over as the UPSC ESE admit card has been released. The candidates who had registered themselves for the exam can now go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission, UPSC at upsconline.nic.in and do the UPSC ESE admit card download.

UPSC ESE admit card 2021

The admit cards are made available for the candidates today June 24, 2021. The last date for the candidates to download their admit cards is July 18, 2021. However, candidates are advised to download their admit cards as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute problems. The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination along with the proof of Identity (as entered in Online Application) such as Aadhaar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/ Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government. The UPSC ESE exam date is July 18, 2021. The last date to register for the same was April 27.

For the direct link of UPSC ESE admit card download, click HERE

For the official notification about UPSC ESE, click HERE

Recruitment on the results of this examination will be made to the Services or Posts under the following categories:‐ Category I‐Civil Engineering, Category II Mechanical Engineering, Category III‐Electrical Engineering, Category IV‐Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering. Approximately 215 vacancies are on offer through this UPSC ESE recruitment examination. The official notification about the UPSC ESE 2021 mentions all the details about how the exam will be conducted, what the application process will be like, the eligibility criteria and also the syllabus. As for the eligibility criteria, candidates with an Engineering degree or Bachelor’s/Master’s degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as a major will be able to apply for the exam. Here is a look at how to do the UPSC ESE admit card download.

How to download UPSC ESE admit card 2021?

Go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission, UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Go to the 'what’s new' section and click on the link that reads as, “e - Admit Card: Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021”

You will be redirected to a new page. Read the instructions carefully and click on Yes.

Select any one option either by registration ID or by roll number.

Enter the required credentials and click on submit.

Your UPSC ESE admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in to know about all the latest news and updates related to the UPSC ESE exam date and UPSC ESE 2021.

Image: Shutterstock