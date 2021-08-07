Last Updated:

UPSC ESE Result 2021 Declared; Here's Direct Link To Check UPSC Results

UPSC ESE Result 2021 has been announced. Here are the steps one needs to follow to check their UPSC Result 2021. Direct link to check is also mentioned here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
UPSC ESE Result 2021

Image: Shutterstock


UPSC ESE Result 2021: Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC Engineering Services Exam, ESE Prelims Result 2021. UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2021 has been uploaded on the official website of UPSC. Registered candidates who appeared for the written exam can now check their results on website. Along with results they can also check complete list of qualified candidates on upsc.gov.in.  

UPSC Engineering Services Exam Prelims 2021: Details

UPSC Engineering Services Exam Prelims 2021 were held on July 18, 2021. Students gave this exam in a written format which is the first round in the recruitment to UPSC Engineering Services. Candidates who managed to get their name in UPSC Engineering Services Exam Prelims 2021, have been selected to appear in the UPSC ESE Main Exam 2021. Students are hereby informed that this is the second round of the exam. Those who clear ESE Main and manage to get their name in UPSC Result 2021 will be able to appear in the interview round as a part of the final selection to UPSC ESE 2021.  

UPSC engineering services result 2021: How to Check 

  • Visit the official website of UPSC which is- upsc.gov.in
  • The candidate should go to 'Whats new' section which is available on the homepage  
  • On the whats new section candidate should click on the link that reads 'Written Result: Engineering Services Preliminary Examination 2021'.  
  • OR here is the direct link to see UPSC Result 2021
  • Click on the result PDF that is given there
  • PDF will have a complete list of candidates' roll numbers mentioned who qualified for the ESE Main Exam 2021

ESE result notice reads, "The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Engineering Services Examination, 2021 issued by the Ministry of Railways and the Examination Notice No.07/2021‐ENGG. dated 07.04.2021 issued by the Commission, which is available on its website." 

UPSC ESE Main Exam 2021: Important Dates

  • The UPSC ESE Main Exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on November 21, 2021
  • Candidates will be given option to download their admit cards about 3 weeks prior to the exam (by 1st November 2021)
  • All the details of centre and timings will be mentioned on the admit card itself
  • In case candidates feel any difficulty, they may contact the UPSC Campus counter between 10 am and 5 pm
  • Phone number is  (011) ‐ 23385271/23381125/23098543  

Official notice on PIB reads, "Candidates are informed that marks and cut-off marks of the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e., https://upsc.gov.in after the entire process of the Engineering Services Examination, 2021 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result of the Engineering Services Examination, 2021. No request for change of centre/discipline for Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2021 will be entertained under any circumstances."

First Published:
