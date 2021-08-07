UPSC ESE Result 2021 Declared; Here's Direct Link To Check UPSC Results

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
UPSC ESE Result 2021: Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC Engineering Services Exam, ESE Prelims Result 2021. UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2021 has been uploaded on the official website of UPSC. Registered candidates who appeared for the written exam can now check their results on website. Along with results they can also check complete list of qualified candidates on upsc.gov.in.
UPSC Engineering Services Exam Prelims 2021 were held on July 18, 2021. Students gave this exam in a written format which is the first round in the recruitment to UPSC Engineering Services. Candidates who managed to get their name in UPSC Engineering Services Exam Prelims 2021, have been selected to appear in the UPSC ESE Main Exam 2021. Students are hereby informed that this is the second round of the exam. Those who clear ESE Main and manage to get their name in UPSC Result 2021 will be able to appear in the interview round as a part of the final selection to UPSC ESE 2021.
ESE result notice reads, "The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Engineering Services Examination, 2021 issued by the Ministry of Railways and the Examination Notice No.07/2021‐ENGG. dated 07.04.2021 issued by the Commission, which is available on its website."
Official notice on PIB reads, "Candidates are informed that marks and cut-off marks of the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e., https://upsc.gov.in after the entire process of the Engineering Services Examination, 2021 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result of the Engineering Services Examination, 2021. No request for change of centre/discipline for Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2021 will be entertained under any circumstances."