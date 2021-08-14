UPSC ESIC Deputy Director Recruitment 2021: Here's How To Apply For 151 ESIC Vacancies

UPSC ESIC Deputy Director Recruitment 2021: Union Public Service Commission has opened a recruitment drive. The drive aims to recruit ESIC Deputy Director. UPSC informed this through a notification which specifies that total number of vacancies are 151. Interested candidates can check the details like eligibility, age limit for deputy director posts in Employees State Insurance Corporation here. For more details candidates can also visit the official website which is upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates, if they are eligible will have to fill the application form by September 2, 2021. Candidates will have to take the written exam as well as clear the interview round for getting selected. The commission would conduct a computer-based recruitment test to shortlist candidates for the interview round. The test will be of two hours duration and will comprise two parts, A and B. Part-A contains English and Part-B contains General Ability.

Important Dates

The last date to fill the application form is September 2, 2021 till 11:59 pm.

Candidates can take the printout of the submitted form till September 3, 2021

Date of written test and interview have not been announced yet

UPSC ESIC Deputy Director Recruitment 2021: Direct links

Here is the direct link to view the official notification

Here is the direct link to apply for the above mentioned post

UPSC ESIC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

23 seats are reserved for candidates falling under SC category

09 seats are reserved for candidates falling under ST

15 seats are reserved for candidates falling under EWS category

38 seats are reserved for candidates falling under OBC

66 seats are reserved for candidates falling under UR

4 seats are reserved for candidates falling under PwBD

UPSC ESIC Deputy Director Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

In order to be eligible, candidates must have a degree in the desired field from a recognized university. It is mandatory that candidates must hold experience of a minimum of 3 years in accounts, marketing, insurance, or public relation in any Government or public undertaking body. Candidate should not be of more than 35 years of age. The shortlisted candidates will have to submit documents on the day of the interview.