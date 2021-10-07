UPSC Geo Scientist Interview Schedule Released, Check Full Details Here

UPSC interview schedule 2021: Union Public Service Commission on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, released the UPSC Interview 2021 schedule. The interview schedule that has been released is for the position of Geo-Scientist. Candidates who are eligible for the interview round can check the schedule highlights here. UPSC geo scientist interview schedule has been uploaded on the official website of UPSC that is upsc.gov.in.

This year the UPSC Geo-Scientist 2021 Main Exam was conducted on July 17 and 18, 2021. The Main result was announced on August 17, 2021. The interview for the same will be held in two shifts (morning and afternoon). The 105 candidates who have been called for the interview are informed that the interview or personality test will be conducted for 200 marks. The interview of the candidates would be constituted by the commission. Commission has not announced any minimum qualifying marks in the interview. The interview would be held by the commission with adherence to COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing masks. maintaining physical distancing and others.

Here is the direct link to view the official notification

UPSC Interview 2021: Important Dates

UPSC Interview for Geo-Scientist Position will begin on November 8, 2021

UPSC interview will end on November 12, 2021

UPSC Interview 2021: How to download

Candidates should visit the official website-upsc.gov.in

On the What's New section, click on the notification that says, "Interview Schedule: Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2021."

A PDF file will be displayed on the screen which will have the interview schedule

The details mentioned in PDF file will be the interview date, time, and roll number of the candidates.

Candidates should keep a copy of the PDF for future reference.

Along with releasing the schedule for Geo Scientist, UPSC has recently released the interview details for the post of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer-Technical in the Intelligence Bureau. The official notification which has been released by Commission regarding the interview reads that the candidates are advised to bring all their original documents for verification. Candidates can check the list of original documents to be submitted on the day of the interview by clicking here.