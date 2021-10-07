UPSC Geo Scientist Interview Schedule Released, Check Full Details Here

Quick links:
UPSC interview schedule 2021: Union Public Service Commission on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, released the UPSC Interview 2021 schedule. The interview schedule that has been released is for the position of Geo-Scientist. Candidates who are eligible for the interview round can check the schedule highlights here. UPSC geo scientist interview schedule has been uploaded on the official website of UPSC that is upsc.gov.in.
This year the UPSC Geo-Scientist 2021 Main Exam was conducted on July 17 and 18, 2021. The Main result was announced on August 17, 2021. The interview for the same will be held in two shifts (morning and afternoon). The 105 candidates who have been called for the interview are informed that the interview or personality test will be conducted for 200 marks. The interview of the candidates would be constituted by the commission. Commission has not announced any minimum qualifying marks in the interview. The interview would be held by the commission with adherence to COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing masks. maintaining physical distancing and others.
Along with releasing the schedule for Geo Scientist, UPSC has recently released the interview details for the post of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer-Technical in the Intelligence Bureau. The official notification which has been released by Commission regarding the interview reads that the candidates are advised to bring all their original documents for verification. Candidates can check the list of original documents to be submitted on the day of the interview by clicking here.
Official notification reads, "You are requested to bring all the original documents (alongwith their self-attested photocopies) regarding educational qualification, experience, age proof, community/PH certificate as per exhaustive details given in the Commissions website (http//www.upsc.gov.in) under Recruitment/Interview/List of documents (Annexure I) while appearing for the interview."