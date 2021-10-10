UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2021: Exam Analysis For Paper 1; CSAT Paper 2 Analysis To Be Out Soon

UPSC (IAS) Prelims: The UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 examination was conducted today, October 10, from 9:30 am to 11:30 am. Paper 1 of the UPSC IAS Prelims contained 100 questions from Indian Polity, History, Indian Economy, Geography, Art and Culture, Science and Technology, Current Affairs, etc. The exam is being held in two shifts and the second shift started at 2:30 pm and will end at 4:30 pm.

The exam conducting body has not set any cut-off for this paper and candidates only need to score a minimum of 33% to pass the examination. Paper 1 comprised a variety of questions related to current affairs and topics like Indo-China relations, COVID-19 pandemic, and sports. The questions were also asked from the Class 11 and Class 12 NCERT syllabus, including Constitutional government and the Constitutional status of India in 1950, among others.

The questions were moderately tougher compared to previous years' papers, and there were a few questions that left the candidates confused. Students witnessed that the science and technology questions were linked to current affairs. Many questions were also based on the fundamentals, such as types of viruses, bacteria, and recombinant vector vaccines, among others. As per the speculations this year, the cut-off marks are supposed to be higher in the UPSC prelims 2021 because the number of candidates who appeared in the prelims exam was marginally lower than the previous year. Meanwhile, the experts are reviewing the paper and final reactions from their side are yet to come.

Category UPSC Prelims 2020 Cutoff ( In %) General 92.51 EWS 77.55 OBC 89.12 SC 74.84 ST 68.71 PwBD - 1 70.06 PwBD - 2 63.94 PwBD - 3 40.82 PwBD - 5 42.86

Aspirants entered the examination hall at 2:25 pm. The CSAT examination will end at 4:30 pm.

