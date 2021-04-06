UPSC IES 2021 Notification To Be Released On April 7: Everything You Should Know About IES

The official notification for the Indian Economic Service (IES)/ Indian Statistical Service (ISS) will be released tomorrow, 7 April by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for UPSC IES 2021 between the dates of 7 April and 27 April from their official website, of which a direct link will be provided below. Thereafter, the UPSC IES exam 2021 will be held on 17 July 2021. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming UPSC IES 2021 notification and other details regarding the examination.

UPSC IES 2021

Important Dates

UPSC IES 2021 Notification Date: 07 April 2021

Start Date for Online Application: 07 April 2021

Last Date for Online Application: 27 April 2021

UPSC IES 2021 Exam Date: 16, 17, 18 July 2021

UPSC IES Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must be a graduate with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as their primary subject OR the candidate must be equipped with a Master's degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as their primary subject from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India. The age limit bracket is 21 to 30 years.

UPSC IES Syllabus

The written exam will consist of 1000 marks with a total of 6 subjects on which the exam will be conducted. Refer to the following table.

SUBJECT TYPE MARKS TIME General English Subjective 100 3 hours General Hindi Subjective 100 3 hours Statistics-I Objective 200 2 hours Statistics-II Objective 200 2 hours Statistics-III Descriptive 200 3 hours Statistics-IV Descriptive 200 3 hours

The written exam comprises subjects - Current Affairs, Engineering, Logical Reasoning, Analytical Ability, Mathematics, Numerical Analysis, General Principles of Design, Drawing. Apart from the UPSC notification, another aspect that is yet to be confirmed is the UPSC IES Admit Card Date. Tentative dates for the same are the second or third week of June 2021. Those who pass the written examination will be eligible for the personality round or the interview round that will be conducted for 200 marks sometime later, tentatively in September. Candidates are advised to regularly keep referring to the official website of UPSC so as to not miss any updates regarding the examination.

