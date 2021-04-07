UPSC IES 2021 Notification To Be Released Today, Check Exam Pattern And Steps To Apply

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to release the official notification for the Indian Engineering Services (IES) and Indian Statistical Services (ISS) exams today. The notification will be available on the official website - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in - at any time now. As of now, only the preliminary examination date and the commencement date of the application process has been confirmed. A comprehensive explanation of the UPSC IES 2021 examination, notification and other details related to them are provided below.

UPSC IES 2021

Important Dates

UPSC IES 2021 Notification Date: 07 April 2021

UPSC ISS Notification Date: 07 April 2021

Start Date for Online Application: 07 April 2021

Last Date for Online Application: 27 April 2021

UPSC IES 2021 Exam Date: 16, 17, 18 July 2021

How to Apply for UPSC IES 2021?

Please keep your documents and their scanned copies handy as the application process may start at any moment now. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to apply for UPSC IES 2021:

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in On the homepage, a "What's New" section will be visible in the right-hand corner. The application link for the examination will be provided on it under the name - ‘IES/ISS Exam 2021’ Upon clicking it, the candidate will be redirected to the registration page. Before proceeding with the registration, the candidate must read the instructions provided on the page carefully. The candidate will be required to generate an id and password to complete the registration. Once the registration is successful will the candidate be redirected to the application form. Instructions along with cues will be provided on the application form to guide them about what data is to be filled. The candidate must enter their personal details accordingly. The next step will be to upload documents in particular sizes mentioned in the instructions. The final step is to proofread the application form and verify it before clicking on the submit button. Please note that the application form must be downloaded as well as taken a printout of for future reference.

UPSC IES Syllabus and Exam Pattern

The written exam will consist of 1000 marks with a total of 6 subjects, 4 subject-specific papers of 200 marks each, one GS paper for 100 marks, and one English paper for 100 marks. The portion for the English and GS paper will be the same for the UPSC IES 2021 and ISS 2021 exams. The written exam comprises of the syllabus - Current Affairs, Engineering, Logical Reasoning, Analytical Ability, Mathematics, Numerical Analysis, General Principles of Design, Drawing.

Those who pass the written examination will be eligible for the personality round or the interview round that will be conducted for 200 marks sometime later, tentatively in September. Candidates are advised to regularly keep referring to the official website of UPSC so as to not miss any updates regarding the examination. Apart from the UPSC IES 2021 notification, another aspect that is yet to be confirmed is the UPSC IES Admit Card Date (when it will be released). Tentative dates for the same are said to be declared on the second or third week of June 2021.

Direct link to the UPSC website

Image Source: Shutterstock