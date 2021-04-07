UPSC IES 2021 Notification To Be Released Today, Check Exam Pattern And Steps To Apply

Quick links:
UPSC IES Notification 2021 (Image Source: Shutterstock)
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to release the official notification for the Indian Engineering Services (IES) and Indian Statistical Services (ISS) exams today. The notification will be available on the official website - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in - at any time now. As of now, only the preliminary examination date and the commencement date of the application process has been confirmed. A comprehensive explanation of the UPSC IES 2021 examination, notification and other details related to them are provided below.
Please keep your documents and their scanned copies handy as the application process may start at any moment now. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to apply for UPSC IES 2021:
The written exam will consist of 1000 marks with a total of 6 subjects, 4 subject-specific papers of 200 marks each, one GS paper for 100 marks, and one English paper for 100 marks. The portion for the English and GS paper will be the same for the UPSC IES 2021 and ISS 2021 exams. The written exam comprises of the syllabus - Current Affairs, Engineering, Logical Reasoning, Analytical Ability, Mathematics, Numerical Analysis, General Principles of Design, Drawing.
Those who pass the written examination will be eligible for the personality round or the interview round that will be conducted for 200 marks sometime later, tentatively in September. Candidates are advised to regularly keep referring to the official website of UPSC so as to not miss any updates regarding the examination. Apart from the UPSC IES 2021 notification, another aspect that is yet to be confirmed is the UPSC IES Admit Card Date (when it will be released). Tentative dates for the same are said to be declared on the second or third week of June 2021.
Direct link to the UPSC website