UPSC IES, ISS Admit Cards 2021 Released At Upsc.gov.in, See Direct Links To Download

UPSC IES, ISS Admit Card 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Indian Economic Service Examination, 2021, and Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2021. Candidates who have applied for the UPSC IES and UPSC ISS exams can download their admit cards online. The admit cards can be downloaded by visiting the official website- upsc.gov.in.

UPSC IES, ISS Exams 2021

UPSC will begin the IES and ISS Exams 2021 on July 16. The exam will be held for three days. The notification was released on April 7. The registration window closed on April 27. There are a total of 15 vacancies for Indian Economic Services and 11 vacancies for Indian Statistical Services.

UPSC IES, ISS Exam Pattern

Candidates will have to clear a written (prelims) exam carrying a maximum of 1000 marks in the subjects followed by a viva-voce carrying 200 marks. For IES, the subjects include- General English, General Studies, General Economics- I and General Economics- II, and Indian Economics papers. Each paper will carry 100 marks. The duration of the exam for each paper will be three hours.

For the UPSC ISS exam, the subjects include- General English, General Studies, Statistics- I (Objective), Statistics- II (Objective) and Statistics- III (Descriptive), and Statistics- IV (Descriptive). GS and English papers will carry 100 marks each while the rest of the four papers will carry 200 marks each. The duration of the exam for each paper will be three hours.