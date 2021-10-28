UPSC IES, ISS Interview 2021 Schedule Released, Check Dates Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)has announced the dates for conducting the interview rounds for Indian Economic Services (IES) and Indian Statistical Services (ISS) exams 2021. Candidates who have cleared the written exam are eligible to appear for the interview round. Those who clear the interview round will be shortlisted for the final selection.

UPSC IES, ISS Interview 2021

Candidates who have to appear for the IES, ISS interview must check the dates on the official website of UPSC. Candidates must visit the official website - upsc.gov.in to check the dates given against their roll numbers. As per the schedule, the UPSC IES 2021 interview will be held on November 29, 30 and December 1 for which around 31 candidates are called. The UPSC ISS interview 2021 will be held on November 29 and 30 for which 22 candidates have been called. The interviews will be held in forenoon and afternoon shifts. The forenoon shift will begin at 9 am and the afternoon shift will begin at 1 pm. The candidates must bring and produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the Personality Test or Interview.

UPSC had declared the written examination result on September 10, 2021. The examination was held on July 16, 17 and 18, 2021. The UPSC IES and ISS exams are held to fill vacancies in the Junior Time Scale of the Services. A total of 15 vacancies are to be filled in the Indian Economic Service and 11 vacancies in the Indian Statistical Service will be filled.

