UPSC IES, ISS Notification 2021 Released At Upsc.gov.in, 26 Vacancies Notified This Year

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released the official notifications for Indian Economic Services (IES) and Indian Statistical Services (ISS) 2021 exams. The recruitment advertisement has been released on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. With the release of official notification, UPSC has also opened the online application window for IES and ISS exams 2021.

The online application process has been started today, April 7 and the last date to apply is April 27 (till 6 pm). There are a total of 15 vacancies for Indian Economic Services and 11 vacancies for Indian Statistical Services. The online Applications can be withdrawn from 04.05.2021 to 10.05.2021 till 6.00 PM after which the link will be disabled.

UPSC IES, ISS notification 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who wish to apply for UPSC IES should have a Post-Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics from a recognized university. Candidates who wish to apply for the Indian Statistical Services must have obtained a Bachelor's Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subjects or a Master's degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics from a recognized university. A candidate who is otherwise qualified but who has taken a degree from a Foreign University may also apply to the Commission and may be admitted to the examination at the discretion of the Commission. Candidates must be physically fit according to physical standards for admission to the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2021.

UPSC IES, ISS 2021 Application Fee

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card or by using Internet Banking of SBI. Applicants who opt for "Pay by Cash" mode should print the system generated Pay-in-slip during part II registration and deposit the fee at the counter of SBI Branch on the next working day only. "Pay by Cash” mode will be deactivated at 23.59 hours of April 26, the official notice reads.

UPSC IES, ISS Exam Pattern

Candidates will have to clear a written (prelims) exam carrying a maximum of 1000 marks in the subjects followed by a viva-voce carrying 200 marks. For IES, the subjects include- General English, General Studies, General Economics- I and General Economics- II and Indian Economics papers. Each paper will carry 100 marks. The duration of the exam for each paper will be three hours.

For the UPSC ISS exam, the subjects include- General English, General Studies, Statistics- I (Objective), Statistics- II (Objective) and Statistics- III (Descriptive), and Statistics- IV (Descriptive). GS and English papers will carry 100 marks each while the rest of the four papers will carry 200 marks each. The duration of the exam for each paper will be three hours.

Click here for UPSC IES and ISS notification

Click here to apply for UPSC IES 2021

Click here to apply for UPSC ISS 2021