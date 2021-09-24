UPSC IES ISS Result 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link To View Scorecards

UPSC IES ISS Result 2021: The result for Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service 2021 is out now. It has been released by the Union Public Service Commission, also known as UPSC. To be noted that the UPSC IES ISS marks 2021 that has been released is for the willing non-recommended candidates who appeared for the interview round. UPSC ISS result is for the interview that was held for the 2020 exam. Registered candidates who appeared for the interview can check their marks now. It has been uploaded on the official website. the official website is upsc.gov.in.

It is to be clarified that the as mentioned above results have been declared only for the candidates who gave the interview for that year's examination. UPSC IES, ISS main exam result was already declared last year on July 30. Post the declaration of results, few candidates were shortlisted for interview round on the basis of their performance in the written exam. Now the results of interview round have been declared. Candidates have been marked out of 1200 marks and their marks will be valid for a year. Candidates can click on the direct link to view official notice. The steps to check results have also been mentioned below.

Official notice reads, "Since Final Results of the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020 has been declared on 30.07.2021, the scores (out of total 1200 marks) and other details of the non-recommended candidates of this Examination, who appeared in the Interview and opted for disclosure of their details under this Disclosure Scheme, are published as in Annexure."

UPSC IES, ISS Result 2021: Steps to check