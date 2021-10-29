UPSC IFS Final Result 2020 Declared, Sooraj Ben KR Bags AIR-1; Check Toppers' List Here

UPSC IFS Result: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday announced the Indian Forest Services final result 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the UPSC IFS main exam and interview round can check their results online at upsconline.nic.in. Sooraj Ben KR has bagged the first rank in the UPSC IFS exam 2020.

UPSC IFS Result

UPSC had conducted the Indian Forest Services Main Exam 2020 on February 28 and March 2 to 7, 2021. Candidates who cleared the UPSC IFS mains 2020 exam were called for an interview round. The interview/ personality test rounds were held in the month of October this year. A total of 89 candidates have been selected for appointment as IFS officers.

UPSC IFS 2020 Toppers

Sooraj Ben KR has secured the AIR- 1 to emerge as the IFS topper 2020. Gobbbilla VIdyadhari has bagged the second rank. Paluvai Vishnu Vardhan Reddy has secured the third rank. Candidates can check the final merit list at upsconline.nic.in or click on the direct link given below.

UPSC IFS Result 2020: Click here for the merit list.

"Union Public Service Commission has a ‘Facilitation Counter’ near Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their Examination/recruitments on working days between 10:00 A.M. and 05:00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos. 011-23385271 and 01-23381125 from this Counter. The result will also be available on the UPSC Website i.e. www.upsc.gov.in. The mark sheets of candidates are likely to be made available on the Commission’s website within fifteen days from the date of declaration of the result," the official notice reads.

UPSC IFS Prelims Result 2021

UPSC has also declared the IFS preliminary exam result 2021. The UPSC IFS Prelims test 2021 was held on October 10, 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the list of qualified candidates online at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have cleared the IFS prelims exam will have to appear for the mains exam. UPSC IFS main exam 2021 is scheduled to be held from February 27 to March 08, 2022. Qualified candidates will have to submit the Detailed Application Form (DAF) to register for UPSC IFS Mains 2021.

Click here to check UPSC IFS Prelims Result 2021

UPSC IAS prelims result 2021

UPSC has also declared the civil services (IAS) prelims exam results 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC CSE prelims 2021 can check their results online at upsc.gov.in. A direct link to check the list of qualified candidates has been provided below. Candidates who have passed UPSC CSE prelims will have to appear for the main exam 2021. UPSC will conduct the civil services main exam 2021 on January 7, 8, 9, 15, 16 Jan 2022.

Click here to check UPSC IAS Prelims Result 2021