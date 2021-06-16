UPSC IFS Main Result 2020 Declared At Upsc.gov.in, Check Merit List Here

UPSC IFS Mains Result 2020:Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday declared the Indian Forest Services (Main) exam results. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the UPSC IFS mains result 2020 by visiting the official website- upsc.gov.in. The UPSC IFS Main exam was held from February 28 to March 7, 2021.

UPSC IFS Main Result 2020 Declared

Candidates who have passed the main exam are eligible to appear for the personality test/ interview round. The UPSC IFS interview will be conducted in the due course of time. The marks sheets of candidates who have not qualified will be put on the Commission’s Website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting the Personality Test) and will remain available on the Website for a period of 30 days.

UPSC IFS Interview

The qualified candidates will have to submit the detailed application form (DAF)- II between June 23 and July 6 till 6 pm. Only those who submit the DAF-II will be called for the interview. "Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be held in due course in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The e-Summon Letter for Personality Test (interview) of the candidates will be made available in due course," the official notice reads.

Candidates will have to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, EWS, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form, etc. at the time of their Personality Test.

