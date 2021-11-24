UPSC IFS Mains 2020 Result: Marks Of Recommended Candidates Out, Check Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of recommended candidates of the Indian Forest Services (IFS) main exam 2020. Candidates who have cleared the UPSC IFS Main Exams can check their marks obtained on the official website- upsc.gov.in. This year, a total of 89 candidates have been selected for appointment as IFS officers.

UPSC had declared the IFS final results 2020 on October 29, along with the civil services exam (CSE) results in 2020. Sooraj Ben KR has bagged the first rank in the UPSC IFS exam 2020. UPSC had conducted the Indian Forest Services Main Exam 2020 on February 28 and March 2 to 7, 2021. Candidates who cleared the UPSC IFS mains 2020 exam were called for an interview round. The interview/ personality test rounds were held in the month of October this year.

UPSC IFS toppers 2020

Sooraj Ben KR has secured the AIR- 1 to emerge as the IFS topper 2020. Gobbbilla VIdyadhari has bagged the second rank. Paluvai Vishnu Vardhan Reddy has secured the third rank. Earlier, UPSC had released the ranks of qualified candidates. Now, the commission has published the marks obtained by them.

The topper Sooraj Ben KR has scored 759 in the IFS main written exam and 213 in the interview round. In total, he scored 972 marks. The second topper, Gobbbilla VIdyadhari has scored 761 marks in the written exam and 207 in the interview round. He has scored 968 marks in total. The third rank holder Paluvai Vishnu Vardhan Reddy has scored 768 in the written exam and 180 in the interview round His total marks are 948.

UPSC IFS main exam 2020: How to check marks

Visit the official website --upsc.gov.in

Under the 'What's New' section Click on the link that reads 'Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2020Marks of Recommended Candidates'

Click on the PDF file

Check your UPSC IFS mains marks

Click here to check your marks

UPSC IFS 2021 exam

The preliminary phase of the UPSC IFoS 2021 has been conducted and its main exam will begin on February 27, 2022, and will continue for 10 days till March 8, 2022. The UPSC civil services main exam 2021 is scheduled to be held from January 7 to 16, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two sessions each day. The morning session will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.