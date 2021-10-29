UPSC IFS Prelims Result 2021 And IFS Final Result 2020 Declared, See Direct Links Here

UPSC IFS result 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the results of the Indian Forest Services (IFS) prelims exam 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC IFS Prelims exam 2021 can check their results online. UPSC has also announced the results of the civil services prelims exam 2021. The UPSC results are available on the official website- upsc.gov.in.

UPSC IFS Mains Result 2020 declared

Along with the UPSC IAS, IFS prelims results 2021, UPSC has also announced the IFS final result 2020. UPSC had conducted the Indian Forest Services Main Exam 2020 on 28th February and 2nd to 7th March 2021. The interview/ personality test rounds were held in the month of October 2021. A total of 89 candidates have been selected for appointment as IFS officers.

Sooraj Ben KR has bagged the All-India Rank-1 in the IFS exam 2020. Gobbbilla VIdyadhari and Paluvai Vishnu Vardhan Reddy have secured second and third ranks, respectively. Candidates can check the final merit list at upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC prelims exam 2021

UPSC has conducted the civil services prelims exam as well as the Indian Forest Services prelims exams 2021 on October 10. Lakhs of candidates were eagerly waiting for their results. Candidates can check their results at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have passed the prelims exam will have to appear for the main exam.

"The candidature of these candidates is provisional. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. The dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the Commission," the official notice reads. "Candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of CS (P) Examination, 2021 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2021 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result," the notice adds.