UPSC Indian Forest Service 2020 Interview Schedule; Here's Direct Link To Download

The Union Public Service Commission has released the interview schedule for the Indian Forest Service Main Examination 2020. The results of the exam were released in the month of June 2021. A total of 222 candidates cleared the mains exam and are eligible to sit for the interview round. The IFS Main Exam 2020 was conducted between February 28 to March 7, 2021. More details about the UPSC IFS interview can be found on upsc.gov.in.

Following the official notice, the interview will be conducted by the commission. The interview round will start on October 18, 2021. Candidates who have cleared the Mains exam can sit for an interview. Candidates can check the steps to download the interview schedule here.

UPSC Interview Schedule 2020: Important Date

UPSC IFS Main Interview round will start on October 18, 2021

The last date of the interview round is October 22, 2021

UPSC Interview Schedule: Steps to Download

Candidates should visit the official website-upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the notification which reads 'Interview Schedule: Indian Forest Service Main Examination 2020'

Candidates will be redirected to another window that will have details of the interview schedule

The dates can be checked in pdf file, Candidates must download the same for future reference

Here is the direct link to check the complete UPSC IFS 2020 interview schedule

UPSC IFS 2020 Selection Process: Details

UPSC IFS 2020 selection process includes a written exam and an interview round. The written or preliminary exam is of objective type and carries 400 marks. Candidates who cleared this exam were allowed to appear for the Mains exam. The Main exam also consists of a written test as well as the interview. The interview will carry 300 marks. Candidates should know that the rank card will be prepared post considering the performance in both rounds.

Image: SHUTTERSTOCK