Last Updated:

UPSC Invites Applications For 34 Vacancies In I&B Ministry, Here's Direct Link To Apply

UPSC has invited applications for 34 vacancies in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. Here is all one needs to know about it. See direct link to apply.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
UPSC

Image: Unsplash


UPSC invites applications for the position of Senior Grade of Indian Information Service (IIS). The Union Public Service Commission is accepting applications for a total of 34 vacancies. Selected candidates will be placed and will work for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B Ministry)

Reservations

  • 17 seats will be reserved for candidates falling under the Unreserved category
  • 8 vacancies will be reserved for candidates falling under the OBC category
  • 4 seats are reserved for candidates falling under Scheduled Caste (SC) 
  • 3 seats are reserved for candidates falling under the EWS category
  • 2 seats are reserved for Schedule Tribe (ST)
  • 2 seats are reserved for candidates falling under the Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) category

Here is the DIRECT LINK to apply

Educational Qualification

  • The candidate should be a degree holder of a recognized University or Institute
  • Candidate should have done Diploma/Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism/ Mass Communication from a recognized University
  • Candidates must have studied concerned Indian language up to the 10th Class.

Website carries a note which reads, "Qualifications are relaxable at the discretion of the Commission for reasons to be recorded in writing, in case of candidate otherwise well qualified."

Experience required

  • Candidate should have two years of experience of journalistic, publicity, or public relation work in a Government Department, Public Sector Undertaking, Autonomous Organisation, Newsagency, or Newspaper registered with the Registrar of Newspapers of India
  • Experience in any other Listed Private Organizations will also be considered

Website carries a note which reads, "Qualifications are relaxable at the discretion of the Union Public Service Commission, for reasons to be recorded in writing, in the case of candidates otherwise well qualified."

Notice further reads, "The qualification(s) regarding experience is/are relaxable at the discretion of the Union Public Service Commission, for reasons to be recorded in writing in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes or the Scheduled Tribes, if at any stage of selection, the Union Public Service Commission is of the opinion that sufficient number of candidates from these communities possessing the requisite experience are not likely to be available to fill up the vacancies reserved for them."


Direct Recruitment

The official notification reads that direct recruitment to the posts in Senior Grade of IIS shall be made language-wise. There shall be no category-wise/community-wise reservation. It is applicable for any of the following languages. 

READ | UPSC IES, ISS Admit Cards 2021 released at upsc.gov.in, see direct links to download
  • Hindi-09 vacancies
  • English-03 vacancies
  • Punjabi-03 vacancies
  • Telugu-05 vacancies
  • Oriya-03 vacancies
  • Bengali-01 vacancy
  • Marathi-05 vacancies
  • Gujarathi-01 vacancy
  • Assamese-02 vacancies
  • Manipuri-02 vacancies.

Job duties

The officers are required to prepare press notes, publicity materials, editorial material and analysis of Press Comments on current topics, a compilation of news bulletins and reporting of news for broadcasting, monitoring of news bulletins by foreign broadcasting stations. Selected candidates will be asked to organise exhibitions, write scripts/captions, maintenance of Register on newspapers in India. Candidates will be involved in the preparation of research/reference papers and background notes in the fields of history, economics, and current events for use of press, radio, writers, etc.

READ | UPSC NDA NA Result 2021 declared, here's direct link to check merit list

READ | UPSC CMS 2021: UPSC releases CMS notification, here's how to apply for 838 posts
READ | UPSC Recruitment 2021: UPSC invites applications for 363 Principal posts, check details
READ | UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021: Exam centre change window opens today, see details
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND