UPSC Invites Applications For 34 Vacancies In I&B Ministry, Here's Direct Link To Apply

UPSC invites applications for the position of Senior Grade of Indian Information Service (IIS). The Union Public Service Commission is accepting applications for a total of 34 vacancies. Selected candidates will be placed and will work for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B Ministry)

Reservations

17 seats will be reserved for candidates falling under the Unreserved category

8 vacancies will be reserved for candidates falling under the OBC category

4 seats are reserved for candidates falling under Scheduled Caste (SC)

3 seats are reserved for candidates falling under the EWS category

2 seats are reserved for Schedule Tribe (ST)

2 seats are reserved for candidates falling under the Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) category

Educational Qualification

The candidate should be a degree holder of a recognized University or Institute

Candidate should have done Diploma/Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism/ Mass Communication from a recognized University

Candidates must have studied concerned Indian language up to the 10th Class.

Website carries a note which reads, "Qualifications are relaxable at the discretion of the Commission for reasons to be recorded in writing, in case of candidate otherwise well qualified."

Experience required

Candidate should have two years of experience of journalistic, publicity, or public relation work in a Government Department, Public Sector Undertaking, Autonomous Organisation, Newsagency, or Newspaper registered with the Registrar of Newspapers of India

Experience in any other Listed Private Organizations will also be considered

Website carries a note which reads, "Qualifications are relaxable at the discretion of the Union Public Service Commission, for reasons to be recorded in writing, in the case of candidates otherwise well qualified." Notice further reads, "The qualification(s) regarding experience is/are relaxable at the discretion of the Union Public Service Commission, for reasons to be recorded in writing in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes or the Scheduled Tribes, if at any stage of selection, the Union Public Service Commission is of the opinion that sufficient number of candidates from these communities possessing the requisite experience are not likely to be available to fill up the vacancies reserved for them."



Direct Recruitment

The official notification reads that direct recruitment to the posts in Senior Grade of IIS shall be made language-wise. There shall be no category-wise/community-wise reservation. It is applicable for any of the following languages.

Hindi-09 vacancies

English-03 vacancies

Punjabi-03 vacancies

Telugu-05 vacancies

Oriya-03 vacancies

Bengali-01 vacancy

Marathi-05 vacancies

Gujarathi-01 vacancy

Assamese-02 vacancies

Manipuri-02 vacancies.

Job duties

The officers are required to prepare press notes, publicity materials, editorial material and analysis of Press Comments on current topics, a compilation of news bulletins and reporting of news for broadcasting, monitoring of news bulletins by foreign broadcasting stations. Selected candidates will be asked to organise exhibitions, write scripts/captions, maintenance of Register on newspapers in India. Candidates will be involved in the preparation of research/reference papers and background notes in the fields of history, economics, and current events for use of press, radio, writers, etc.