UPSC Invites Applications For 34 Vacancies In I&B Ministry, Here's Direct Link To Apply

UPSC invites applications for the position of Senior Grade of Indian Information Service (IIS). The Union Public Service Commission is accepting applications for a total of 34 vacancies. Selected candidates will be placed and will work for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B Ministry)
Website carries a note which reads, "Qualifications are relaxable at the discretion of the Commission for reasons to be recorded in writing, in case of candidate otherwise well qualified."
Notice further reads, "The qualification(s) regarding experience is/are relaxable at the discretion of the Union Public Service Commission, for reasons to be recorded in writing in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes or the Scheduled Tribes, if at any stage of selection, the Union Public Service Commission is of the opinion that sufficient number of candidates from these communities possessing the requisite experience are not likely to be available to fill up the vacancies reserved for them."
The official notification reads that direct recruitment to the posts in Senior Grade of IIS shall be made language-wise. There shall be no category-wise/community-wise reservation. It is applicable for any of the following languages.
The officers are required to prepare press notes, publicity materials, editorial material and analysis of Press Comments on current topics, a compilation of news bulletins and reporting of news for broadcasting, monitoring of news bulletins by foreign broadcasting stations. Selected candidates will be asked to organise exhibitions, write scripts/captions, maintenance of Register on newspapers in India. Candidates will be involved in the preparation of research/reference papers and background notes in the fields of history, economics, and current events for use of press, radio, writers, etc.