UPSC Launches Toll-free Helpline Number For Aspirants Belonging To Reserved Categories

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has launched a helpline number for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). The objective of the helpline number is to assist the aspirants of the reserved category if they are facing any difficulty in filling up the application form of any Examination/ Recruitment or for any queries concerning the Commission’s Examinations/ Recruitments. The toll-free number is 1800118711.

UPSC launches helpline number

The initiative is a part of the celebration of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” to commemorate the monumental occasion of the 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence. "The Nation is celebrating the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” to commemorate the monumental occasion of the 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence. To be part of this grand celebration and a step in this direction, the Union Public Service Commission has opened a ‘HELPLINE’ (Toll-Free Number 1800118711)," the official notice reads.

"This initiative is also a part of the Commission’s endeavours of undertaking such candidate’s friendly measures. The Helpline will remain operational on all working days (during office hours). The candidates of the above categories facing any difficulty in filling up the application form of any Examination/ Recruitment or for any queries concerning the Commission’s Examinations/ Recruitments may contact this dedicated Helpline for assistance," the notice reads further.

Click here to read the official notice.

UPSC conducts civil services exams to select officers and bureaucrats in India. The Commission also organises various other recruitment exams. Every year lakhs of candidates wait for UPSC recruitment and examination notifications and apply for the same. UPSC has recently conducted the civil services exam (prelims) on October 10 for which around seven lakh candidates apply every year.