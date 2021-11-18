UPSC Mains 2021: UPSC Allows Candidates To Change Exam Centre

Union Public Service Commission has released an important notice ahead of UPSC Mains exam 2021. The notice is related to UPSC mains centre change for January 2022 exam. The official notice released by Commission reads that the facility to confirm/revise the exam centre will be made available soon. Candidates will have to visit the official website to avail this facility. The website on which official notification has been released is Upsc.gov.in.

This has been announced by the commission after considering demands which they received from aspirants about the same. The online facility to change centre will be made available soon. However, no official date has been announced. Candidates must know that it is not mandatory to change the centre, candidates should only apply for the same in case it is necessary to do so.

UPSC Mains 2021 option to change/confirm the exam centre will be made available as a part of Detailed Application Form-I. The Commission through that notification itself has said that that they should be careful while filling the details and submitting their choices. It is so because this change will be considered final and after this, candidates will not be provided with an option of changing centres.

UPSC Mains centre change: Official Notification

The official notice reads, "Keeping in view the requests of the candidates for allowing change in their Centre for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021, the Commission has decided to give an opportunity to all the candidates of this Examination for revising their Examination Centre, if required. This facility will be part of Detailed Application Form-I which will be made available shortly on the Commission’s website. The candidates are advised to take due care while revising their Centre for Examination."

Here is the direct link to view official notification

UPSC Exam: Details

Next year the UPSC exam will be conducted for five days in the month of January. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website upsc.gov.in. UPSC Mains 2021 for Civil Services Exam is scheduled to begin on January 7, 2021, and the last paper will be conducted on January 16, 2022.

Union Public Service Commission recently released the answer key for civil services prelims exam 2020. UPSC had conducted the civil services prelims exam 2020 on October 4, 2020. The results were declared on October 23, 2020. Here is the direct link to check GS Paper 1 answer key 2020. The GS paper 2 answer key 2020 can be checked by clicking here.