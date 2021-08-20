UPSC MO Result 2021 Declared, Here's How To Check & Download, Check Full Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced the UPPSC Medical Officer Grade 2 result for 2021. All the candidates who appeared for the interview can now check the UPSC MO Result 2021 on the official website of the UPPSSC-uppsc.up.nic.in. The result has been announced for the interview, which was conducted in two shifts on July 26 to July 30 and August 2 to August 4. According to the official information, as many as 181 candidates have been selected for the position of Pediatrician and Anesthetist.

UPPSC medical officer grade 2 result 2021

The examination conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission was for the recruitment of 3620 posts for medical officers in various departments. The application procedure for the UPPSC MO Grade 2 post started on May 28, 2021, and ended on June 25, 2021. Notably, the Uttar Pradesh Public Commission has released the UPPSC Medical officer results 2021 for 600 seats for Pediatricians and 590 seats for Anesthetists out of which only 181 seats will be filled.

UPSC MO Result 2021: Here's how to check UPPSC MO Grade 2 results

Step 1: To check the UPPSC Medical officer result 2021, the candidate needs to visit the official website by searching for uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Once on the homepage, click on the link that shows, "Result of Adv. No. 1/2021-2022, Medical and Health Services, department UP (Allopathy)/Medical officer (Grade-2), Pediatricians' OR "Result of Adv. No. 1/2021-2022, Medical and Health Services, department UP (Allopathy)/Medical officer (Grade-2), Anesthetists'.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page/tab will open on your screen.

Step 4: Download the PDF file.

Step 5: Once the file is downloaded, you can now check the result and take a printout for future use.

Step 6: Here is the direct link for UPPSC medical officer grade 2 result 2021.

UPSC MO result 2021: Pay scale for UPSSC Medical Officer Grade 2

All those candidates who have successfully qualified for the exam and their names have appeared on the UPPSC MO Grade 2 results are eligible for the respective job. The pay scale for UPPSC medical officers will be 67700-208700/6600/Academic Level-11. The age limit for the UPPSC medical officer is 21 to 40 years and has some relaxation for the reserved category.

IMAGE: PTI