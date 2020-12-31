UPSC NDA 2021 Exam: UPSC Released Notification About The UPSC NDA Application

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the official notification and invited online applications for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2021 on Wednesday, December 30. The notification was released on its official website upsconline.nic.in. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the examinations online now. Read on to find more details about the UPSC NDA Application.

UPSC NDA notification 2021

The UPSC NDA notification mentions that candidates must apply for the UPSC NDA 2021 on or before January 19, 2021. The applications will remain open until 6 PM. Candidates who must have applied during this time period but do not wish to appear anymore can withdraw their application from January 27 to February 2, 2021. The window for withdrawing applications will remain open until 6 pm.

When is the UPSC NDA examination?

According to UPSC’s official website, the commission will conduct the examination on April 18, 2021. The exam is conducted for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 147th Course, and for the 109th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). Here are the details of the vacancies.

National Defence Academy --- 370 to include 208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 120 for Air Force (including 28 for ground Duties)

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) -- 30

Total --- 400

Here is the exam pattern for UPSC NDA 2021 exam

Mathematics --- 150 minutes -- 300 marks

General Ability Test ---150 minutes-- 600 marks

Total --- 900

SSB Test/Interview --- 900

Questions: Objective in nature.

Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification