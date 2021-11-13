UPSC NDA 2021: UPSC Releases Guidelines For Exam Day At Upsc.gov.in

UPSC NDA 2021: Union Public Service Commission National Defence Academy has released the UPSC NDA exam guidelines. The exam will be conducted on November 14, 2021. This year, over 2 lakh women candidates will be appearing in the examination for the first time. UPSC NDA 2021 will be conducted at various exam centres across India with strict adherence to COVID- 19 protocols. The guidelines have been uploaded on the official website upsc.gov.in. Through this exam, a total of 400 vacancies in the Indian Armed Forces, i.e., Army, Navy, and Air Force will be filled.

Over 5 lakh applicants will be appearing for UPSC NDA 2021 exam. The judgement by the Supreme Court of India to induct women candidates at the National Defence Academy is a stepping stone towards gender equality. The exam day guidelines issued by the commission can be checked.

UPSC NDA 2021 for November 14 written exam: Check guidelines here

Candidates will be required to carry the printout of their e‐Admit Card

They will also have to carry photo identity card at the allotted venue of examination

The entry to the examination venue will be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled time

Candidates will have to report latest by 9:50 am. For the forenoon session, candidates will have to report by 1:50 pm

Candidates are only allowed to use only ‘Black Ball Point Pen’ to fill the attendance list and OMR sheet

Candidates will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines and wear face masks and follow ‘social distancing’ and ‘personal hygiene’ inside the exam venue

Mobile phones, pen drives, smart watches, or other electronic items are banned inside the examination hall.

Candidates must know that the admit card for the exam was released on October 22, 2201. Candidates are also advised to go through all the instructions mentioned in the admit card and follow them. Candidates are also advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about UPSC NDA 2021.