UPSC NDA 2021: UPSC Releases Guidelines For Exam Day At Upsc.gov.in

Quick links:
Image: PTI
UPSC NDA 2021: Union Public Service Commission National Defence Academy has released the UPSC NDA exam guidelines. The exam will be conducted on November 14, 2021. This year, over 2 lakh women candidates will be appearing in the examination for the first time. UPSC NDA 2021 will be conducted at various exam centres across India with strict adherence to COVID- 19 protocols. The guidelines have been uploaded on the official website upsc.gov.in. Through this exam, a total of 400 vacancies in the Indian Armed Forces, i.e., Army, Navy, and Air Force will be filled.
Over 5 lakh applicants will be appearing for UPSC NDA 2021 exam. The judgement by the Supreme Court of India to induct women candidates at the National Defence Academy is a stepping stone towards gender equality. The exam day guidelines issued by the commission can be checked.
Candidates must know that the admit card for the exam was released on October 22, 2201. Candidates are also advised to go through all the instructions mentioned in the admit card and follow them. Candidates are also advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about UPSC NDA 2021.