UPSC NDA Admit Card 2021 Released At Upsc.gov.in, See How To Download Here

Union Public Service Commission released the UPSC NDA admit card for the candidates. UPSC NDA/NA (I) Admit Card 2021 was released today on March 26, 2021, for all the candidates. The recently released UPSC NDA admit card is for those candidates who are all set to appear in the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination I 2021. All the students were eagerly waiting to get an update about their UPSC NDA hall ticket for quite some time now. The wait is now over as the students can now go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in and do the UPSC NDA admit card download. Here is everything you need to know about the admit card download.

UPSC NDA admit card released

All those candidates who have registered themselves for the examination need to do UPSC NDA admit card download from the above-mentioned website. The downloading of hall ticket and taking a printout is mandatory before appearing for the examination. One can do the UPSC NDA admit card download by using their registration number/roll number. The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination will be conducted at various Centers/Venues all over India on April 18, 2021. The candidates will have to produce their admit cards at the allotted venue while appearing for the examination.

See the direct link to download UPSC NDA Admit card HERE

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute problems. A photo identity proof should also be carried along with the UPSC NDA admit card. The official notification about the examination reads as, “It may also be noted that entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 09.50 A.M. for the Forenoon Session and 01.50 P.M. for the Afternoon Session. No candidate shall be allowed the entry into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry.” Here is a look at how to do the UPSC NDA admit card download.

How to do the UPSC NDA Admit card download?

Go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the examination tab and click on the link for active examination.

You will be redirected to a new page On the page click on the link of “National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2021”

Click the link in front of the e-Admit card option.

Take a printout of important instructions and fill in the details like registration number or roll number.

After filling in the details carefully, click on submit. Your UPSC NDA hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Image Credits: Shutterstock