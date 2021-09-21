UPSC NDA Exam Notification For Women Cadets In May 2022; Check Full Details Here

In big news for women, the central government has told the Supreme Court that preparations are going on to induct female cadets into the National Defense Academy (NDA). The center informed the court that from May 2022, female candidates will also be allowed to take part in the entrance examination for selection into all three defense services in the existing streams in the NDA. The Central government has also formed a committee to structure a comprehensive curriculum for the course.

The provision for women aspirants to apply and appear in the NDA exam for the Army, Navy, and Airforce will be thrown open from May next year. Presenting an affidavit before the apex court, the center mentioned that the training aspect of training and curriculum will be formulated separately for women candidates, and outdoor training, drills, equitation, swimming, games, and sports should be designed differently. The government informed the court that preparation for women's induction will need deep analysis and expert opinion.

This came after the Supreme Court asked for the roadmap for the examination with a detailed description of future and present plans because earlier on September 8, the center informed the Supreme Court that women candidates could also take part in the UPSC NDA exam. It must be noted that the central government has formed a board of officers to give strategic and holistic training plans for female candidates. More information related to the subject will soon be available on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission or upsc.gov.in.

The recruitment procedure of the woman cadet will depend on various things such as cadre ratio, specific service capability, cadre structure, and its downstream effect. Women cadets would also be eligible to appear for the UPSC NDA Exam twice a year, which is similar to the existing process for male cadets. It is worth mentioning here that the center's response came on a PIL filed by advocate Kush Kalra, asking the NDA to allow women aspirants to join the Indian Forces and Kalra's plea was argued by senior advocate Chinmoy Pradip Sharma.

Image: PTI/Representative Image