UPSC NDA NA Exam Answer Key 2020 Released At Upsc.gov.in, Here's Direct Link To Download

UPSC NDA, NA Exam 2020: Last-minute instructions to be followed
UPSC NDA answer key 2020 out (Image: PTI)
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has on Saturday released the answer key for NDA/NA 2020 exams. Candidates who have appeared in the National Defence Academy or Naval Academy exams 2020 can check the answer key on the official website- upsc.gov.in. The UPSC NDA/NA 2020 exam was held on April 18.
UPSC has uploaded two separate PDFs for Mathematics and GAT papers. Candidates can download the PDFs by visiting the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given here to download the answer keys. Alternatively, the candidates can click on the direct link given below.