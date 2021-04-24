UPSC NDA NA Exam Answer Key 2020 Released At Upsc.gov.in, Here's Direct Link To Download

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has on Saturday released the answer key for NDA/NA 2020 exams. Candidates who have appeared in the National Defence Academy or Naval Academy exams 2020 can check the answer key on the official website- upsc.gov.in. The UPSC NDA/NA 2020 exam was held on April 18.

UPSC has uploaded two separate PDFs for Mathematics and GAT papers. Candidates can download the PDFs by visiting the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given here to download the answer keys. Alternatively, the candidates can click on the direct link given below.

How to download UPSC NDA/ NA Exam 2020

Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in On the homepage, toggle on the 'Examination' tab Click on the 'Answer Key' tab A new page will appear on the screen Click on the Math or GAT PDF links Download and check the answer key.

Direct link to download UPSC NDA/ NA Exam 2020