UPSC NDA NA II Exam 2021: Last Day To Fill Application Form Today, Here's How To Apply

UPSC NDA NA II Exam 2021: UPSC on 25th June 2021 issued a revised calendar for the year 2021. UPSC civil services exam dates for some of its recruitment exams have been revised. UPSC which is a central agency responsible for conducting national-level public service exams has announced the mains exam dates for UPSC civil services as well as for the National Defence Academy exam. Union Public Service Commission will be closing the application process for National Defence Academy (NDA). Read to know the important exam dates as per the revised calendar.

UPSC NDA exam application: Important Dates

Opening date of application- 9th June 2021

Last date of application- 29th June 2021

Exam date- 14th November 2021

How to apply

Click on the direct link to apply for NDA Exam.

Click on Part-II registration

Enter registration number, date of birth, fill the captcha, and click on submit

The application form will be visible on the screen

Fill and click on submit

Print form for future reference

UPSC Prelims and Mains: Important Exam Dates in 2021

I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2021 will be held on 16th July 2021

Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2021 will be held on 17th July 2021

Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination will take place on 18th July 2021

Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2021 will be held on 8th August 2021

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 19th September 2021

N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2021 will be held on 14th November 2021

C.D.S. Examination (II), 2021 will be held on 14th November 2021

Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021 will be held on 21st November 2021

Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2021 will also be held on 21st November 2021

S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE will take place on 11th December 2021

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination will take place on 19th December 2021

Important Exam Dates in 2022

Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 will be held on 7th, 8th, 9th, 15th, and 16th January 2022

Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021 will start on 27th Feb 2022. It will continue for 10 days. The last exam will be on 8th March 2022

It is to be noted that candidates who manage to clear the prelims and the mains exam will have to appear for the final interview. Interview dates have not been announced yet. It is being predicted that the interview will be held sometime in April 2022. Candidates are advised to keep themselves updated by checking the official website https://www.upsc.gov.in