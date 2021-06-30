UPSC NDA NA Result 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check Merit List

UPSC NDA NA Result: Union Public Service Commission has released National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2021 results. Results can be accessed on the official website of UPSC. Candidates who gave the examination that was conducted on 18th April 2021, can check their results. Here is the step-by-step guide for candidates to check UPSC NDA Result 2021.

UPSC NA Result 2021: How to check

Here is the direct link to check NDA, NA Exam (I) 2021 result

Roll numbers of candidates who managed to enter merit list will be displayed on your screen

Or visit the official website upsc.gov.in

Click on “National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2021” under the what’s new section

The result will appear on the screen

Check your result, download and take a printout for future reference

UPSC result: Interview date

Students who managed to get their name on merit list will have to appear for the interview round. It will be conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of Defence Ministry. Selection Board conducts interview for admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings. The interview date has not been announced yet. Candidates are advised to check the official website from time to time to be updated.

Official notification reads, “candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so." Official notification also reads, “Candidates are also requested to submit original certificates of age and educational qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview. The candidates must not send the original certificates to the Union Public Service Commission."

UPSC NA Result 2021: Marksheet

Marksheets of candidates will be available to download on the Commission’s website. It will be uploaded within fifteen days from the date of publication of the result. The official notification reads, "The mark-sheets of the candidates, will be put on the Commission’s website within fifteen (15) days from the date of publication of final result. (After concluding SSB Interviews) and will remain available on the website for a period of thirty (30) days"

UPSC in a notification said that in case of any query or login problem, e-mail should be forwarded to dir-recruiting6- mod@nic.in. For any further information, the candidates may contact the Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission, either in person. Contact details are 011-23385271/011- 23381125/011-23098543. These numbers can be contacted between 10 am and 5 pm on any working day.