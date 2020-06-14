Civil Services Prep: Educationist Dr Vikas Divyakirti Urges UPSC Aspirants To Go Digital

As the revised schedule for the preliminary exams for UPSC is out, Dr Vikas Divyakirti, a top education expert and former civil servant, spoke to Republic TV's Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy and answered some of the queries of the aspirants appearing for the civil service examinations.

While answering a query of an aspirant, Dr Dibyakirti urged all those appearing for the UPSC exams to opt for online education structure amid the COVID-19 instead of relying on the traditional medium. Dr Divyakirti has opined that online education has been a revolutionary measure amid the COVID-19 as the online modules can be revisited again, the students can go through the recorded version of the online classes which is an advantage as against the tradition medium of coaching.

UPSC will conduct the Civil Services Preliminary examination on October 4, 2020. According to reports, around 10 lakh aspirants have registered for the UPSC prelims examination this year.