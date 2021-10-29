UPSC Prelims Result 2021 Out; See List Of Candidates Who Cleared IAS Prelims Exam 2021

UPSC Prelims Result 2021: The much-awaited UPSC civil services prelims result 2021 is out. Lakhs of candidates who were eagerly waiting for their results can now check their results online. The UPSC prelims result 2021 has been published on the official website- upsc.gov.in.

UPSC had conducted the civil services preliminary exam 2021 on October 10. The Indian Forest Services prelims exam was also held on the same day. UPSC has released the results for both exams on its official website. The list of qualified candidates' roll numbers has been published on the official website.

UPSC aims to fill a total of 721 vacancies by conducting the civil services exam this year. Candidates who have passed the UPSC CSE prelims 2021 are now eligible to appear for the UPSC CSE mains 2021. The successful candidates will have to fill the detailed application form (DAF-1) for the civil services main exam 2021. The dates for filling the DAF-1 will be notified in the due course of time.

"The candidature of these candidates is provisional. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. The dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the Commission," the official notice reads.

UPSC IAS Prelims Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Written Result - CIVIL SERVICES (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION, 2021'

A PDF file will open on your screen

The PDF file will have the roll numbers of the qualified candidates.

Search your roll number and save the PDF file.

Direct link to check UPSC prelims result 2021

"Candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of CS (P) Examination, 2021 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2021 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result. The Union Public Service Commission has a Facilitation Counter near the Examination Hall Building in its premises at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their result of the above mentioned Examination on all working days between 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM, in person or on Tel. No. 011-23385271, 011-23098543 or 011-23381125 from the Facilitation Counter," the official notice reads.