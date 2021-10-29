UPSC Prelims Result 2021: UPSC Likely To Declare CSE Prelims Result 2021 Today

UPSC civil services prelims results 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to announce the civil services prelims result 2021 today. If media reports are to be believed, the UPSC civil services prelims result 2021 is expected to be declared at 5 pm today, October 29. UPSC had conducted the civil services preliminary test on October 10, 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the exam will be able to check their UPSC prelims result 2021 online at upsc.gov.in after it is declared.

UPSC civil services prelims result 2021

UPSC had declared the civil services prelims result 2020 within 19 days, last year. If the trend is followed, candidates can expect their results today or by tomorrow, October 30. However, UPSC has not made any official announcement regarding the result date yet. Candidates are advised to follow the UPSC official website regularly for updates.

UPSC will soon release the UPSC Indian Forest Services prelims exam results too. UPSC had conducted the IFS prelims 2021 exam on October 10. Its main exam will be held from 27th Feb to 8 March 2022. UPSC civil services mains 2021 will be held between January 7 and 16, 2022. Candidates who will clear the UPSC prelims exam 2021 will be able to appear for the main exam.

UPSC Prelims Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 result link that will be scrolling under the latest announcement section A new page will open Click on the UPSC result 2021 PDF link A PDF file will open on your screen that will have roll numbers of the qualified candidates.

UPSC civil services exam 2021

UPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 712 vacancies in various departments of the central government. UPSC appoints IAS, IPS and other officers through the civil services exam. Candidates who appeared for the CSE prelims exam had to clear an exam of 400 marks. The questions were objective in nature. The General Studies Paper-II of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination is a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%. The duration of each paper was two hours.

UPSC civil services main exam comprises of two papers- A and B will be of 300 marks each. These will be qualifying papers. Paper A will be one of the Indian Language to be selected by the candidate from the Languages while paper B will be English. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for the complete syllabus.