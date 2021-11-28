Last Updated:

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For Professor & Other Posts; Check Pay Scale & Other Details

UPSC Faculty Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates for various posts. Check pay scale, eligibility.

Written By
Amrit Burman
UPSC

Image: PTI


UPSC Faculty Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from candidates for various posts, including Professor (Control System), Associate Professor (Computer Science), Associate Professor (Electrical Engineering), Associate Professor (Electronics & Communication Engineering), Associate Professor (Mechanical Engineering), Associate Professor (Metallurgy/Production Engineering), and Tutor in the College of Nursing. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the UPSC Recruitment is December 16, 2021. The application fee is Rs 25, which can be paid by remitting the money to the SBI branch or by using the net banking facility of the SBI. Candidates can also pay the application fees via debit card or debit card. Check key details below

UPSC Recruitment: Vacancy Details

  • Posts
  • Number of seats
  • Professor (Control System)
  • 01
  • Associate Professor (Computer Science)
  • 01
  • Associate Professor (Electrical Engineering)
  • 01
  • Associate Professor (Electronics & Communication Engineering)
  • 01
  • Associate Professor (Mechanical Engineering)
  • 02
  • Associate Professor (Metallurgy/ Production Engineering)
  • 01
  • Tutor
  • 14

UPSC Recruitment: Here's how to apply UPSC Vacancy

  • Candidates need to visit the official website to apply - www.upsconline.nic.in.
  • Fill the application form by entering required details such as personal details, qualifications, and other information.
  • After filling the form click on the submit button.
  • Now, candidates must take a printout of the form for future use.
  • It is recommended to save, and download and take a printout of the application form for future use.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Check Age Limit

  • Professor (Control System): 50 years
  • Associate Professor (Computer Science): 40 years
  • Associate Professor (Electrical Engineering): 40 years
  • Associate Professor (Electronics & Communication Engineering):43 years
  • Associate Professor (Mechanical Engineering): 40 years
  • Associate Professor (Metallurgy/ Production Engineering): 40 years
  • Tutor: 35 years

UPSC Faculty Recruitment | Pay Scale

  • Professor (Control System): Academic Level- 14 (Rs 1,44,200- 2,18,200)
  • Associate Professor (Computer Science): Academic Level-13A1 (Rs 1,31,400-2,17,100)
  • Associate Professor (Electrical Engineering): Academic Level-13A1 (Rs 1,31,400-2,17,100)
  • Associate Professor (Electronics & Communication Engineering): Academic Level-13A1 (Rs 1,31,400-2,17,100)
  • Associate Professor (Mechanical Engineering): Academic Level-13A1 (Rs 1,31,400-2,17,100)
  • Associate Professor (Metallurgy/ Production Engineering): Academic Level-13A1 (Rs 1,31,400-2,17,100) (Revised)
  • Tutor: Level-10 in the pay matrix (Rs 56,100-1,77,500)

Image: PTI

READ | CAT 2021 Exam: Check exam day instructions, things allowed, documents required
READ | JEE toppers from FIITJEE share success story in exam; Opine to have 'far-sighted goals'
READ | RRB Group D 2019 Exam: RRB to activate modification link for rejected applications soon
READ | UPTET 2021 exam: Dozens arrested after paper leak; Education Min assures re-examination
READ | CBSE 12th Board Exams: Private students to submit exam forms from Dec 2; Check eligibility
Tags: UPSC, UPSC Recruitment, Recruitment
First Published:
COMMENT