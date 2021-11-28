UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For Professor & Other Posts; Check Pay Scale & Other Details

UPSC Faculty Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from candidates for various posts, including Professor (Control System), Associate Professor (Computer Science), Associate Professor (Electrical Engineering), Associate Professor (Electronics & Communication Engineering), Associate Professor (Mechanical Engineering), Associate Professor (Metallurgy/Production Engineering), and Tutor in the College of Nursing. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the UPSC Recruitment is December 16, 2021. The application fee is Rs 25, which can be paid by remitting the money to the SBI branch or by using the net banking facility of the SBI. Candidates can also pay the application fees via debit card or debit card. Check key details below

UPSC Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Posts Number of seats Professor (Control System) 01 Associate Professor (Computer Science) 01 Associate Professor (Electrical Engineering) 01 Associate Professor (Electronics & Communication Engineering) 01 Associate Professor (Mechanical Engineering) 02 Associate Professor (Metallurgy/ Production Engineering) 01 Tutor 14

UPSC Recruitment: Here's how to apply UPSC Vacancy

Candidates need to visit the official website to apply - www.upsconline.nic.in.

Fill the application form by entering required details such as personal details, qualifications, and other information.

After filling the form click on the submit button.

Now, candidates must take a printout of the form for future use.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Check Age Limit

Professor (Control System): 50 years

Associate Professor (Computer Science): 40 years

Associate Professor (Electrical Engineering): 40 years

Associate Professor (Electronics & Communication Engineering):43 years

Associate Professor (Mechanical Engineering): 40 years

Associate Professor (Metallurgy/ Production Engineering): 40 years

Tutor: 35 years

UPSC Faculty Recruitment | Pay Scale

Professor (Control System): Academic Level- 14 (Rs 1,44,200- 2,18,200)

Associate Professor (Computer Science): Academic Level-13A1 (Rs 1,31,400-2,17,100)

Associate Professor (Electrical Engineering): Academic Level-13A1 (Rs 1,31,400-2,17,100)

Associate Professor (Electronics & Communication Engineering): Academic Level-13A1 (Rs 1,31,400-2,17,100)

Associate Professor (Mechanical Engineering): Academic Level-13A1 (Rs 1,31,400-2,17,100)

Associate Professor (Metallurgy/ Production Engineering): Academic Level-13A1 (Rs 1,31,400-2,17,100) (Revised)

Tutor: Level-10 in the pay matrix (Rs 56,100-1,77,500)

Image: PTI