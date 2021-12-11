UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For Sub-Divisional Engineer Posts; Here's How To Apply

UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification, which invites applications from candidates for the post of Sub Divisional Engineer, Civil in the office of the Chief Engineer, Special Secretary, Engineering in the Union Territory of Chandigarh, Engineering Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website: candidates.upsc.gov.in. Candidates must note that the upper age limit for applying for posts is 35 years, and there are some age relaxations also.

As per the official notice, the selection of the candidates would be based on their performance, which would include an interview round. However, the date of the interview has not been disclosed by the commission. After selection, candidates would be on probation. The last date to apply is December 30, 2021, and candidates can print the application form till December 31, 2021.

UPSC Recruitment: Application fees

The application fee for the candidates is Rs 25, which can be paid only by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash, by using the net banking facility of the SBI, or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. Women and candidates from the SC/ST/PwBD categories are exempt from paying application fees.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Follow these steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification that reads, "ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS."

Step 3: Automatically, a new window will open up.

Step 4: A new option would be displayed on the screen, "Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil)."

Step 5: Candidates now need to click on the "Apply Now" option.

Step 6: It is strongly advised that candidates must read the terms and conditions before proceeding to fill out the application form.

Step 7: Complete the registration process and then fill out the application form.

Step 8: Candidates must register by using their name, mobile number, date of birth, nationality, gender, community, and other information.

Step 9: Upload required documents, such as educational certificates, caste certificates, and so on.

Step 10: Pay the application fees to complete the process.

Image: PTI