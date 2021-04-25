UPSC Recruitment 2021 For 363 Vacancies For Post Of Principal Postponed Due To COVID-19

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had notified a recruitment advertisement to fill a total of 363 vacancies for the post of Principal in Directorate of Education, New Delhi under advertisement number 07/2021. An indicative advertisement has been published in the latest edition of Employment News (April 24- April 30) with the vacancy number 21040701324. However, UPSC has decided to defer the recruitment process due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UPSC Recruitment 2021 postponed

As per the recruitment notification that can be seen in the Employment News Paper, the last date of application was May 13. However, an update on the UPSC official website says that the application process has been postponed due to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. The recruitment advertisement will be re-published later in the due course of time.

"(Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus(COVID-19), as a precautionary measure, the recruitment process in respect of Indicative Advertisement No. 07/2021, Vacancy No. 21040701324 advertised/notified in the 'Employment News' on 24.04.2021, is deferred. It would be re-published in due course.)" the official statement reads.

UPSC Recruitment 2021 for Principal posts

As per the official notification, there are a total of 208 vacancies for males and 155 vacancies for female candidates. The recruitment process will begin at a later date. The detailed advertisement having vacancy details, eligibility criteria, pay scale and other information has not been released yet. However, the category-wise breakup of vacancies can be seen here:

SC- 57 (31 Male & 26 Female)

ST-26 (13 Male & 13 Female)

OBC-106 (65 Male & 41 Female)

EWS-34 (18 Male & 16 Female)

UR-140 (81 Male & 59 Female)

