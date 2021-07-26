UPSC Recruitment 2021: Here's How To Apply For Research Officer Posts In Home Ministry

UPSC Recruitment 2021: The UPSC has informed about a recruitment drive that aims to recruit candidates for the post of Research Officers. The candidates once selected will have to work for the Ministry of Home Affairs. Candidates who are interested can check the eligibility, age limit, and salary details here. Candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned below to apply for UPSC research officer posts

UPSC research officer vacancies: Details

A total of 8 candidates will be selected for the post of research officer in the Home Ministry. The application forms are available on the UPSC official website, upsconline.nic.in. Candidates who are interested and are eligible to apply should make sure to apply before August 12. The UPSC will not accept any application post-deadline.

Age Limit

Candidates falling under UR category should not be more than 30 years as on normal closing date;

Candidates falling under SC category should not be more than 35 years;

Candidates falling under OBC and PwBD categories should not be more than 33 years and 40 years respectively;

The official notification reads, "For age concession applicable to some other categories of applicants, please see relevant paras of the Instructions and Additional Information to Candidates for Recruitment by Selection."

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subject or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at the degree level;

Website carries a note which reads, "The qualification(s) regarding experience is/are relaxable at the discretion of the Union Public Service Commission, for reasons to be recorded in writing in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes, if at any stage of selection, the Union Public Service Commission is of the opinion that sufficient number of candidates from this community possessing the requisite experience are not likely to be available to fill up the vacancies reserved for them."

UPSC Vacancies: Job Role