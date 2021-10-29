UPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Out For 65 Vacancies For Various Posts, Check Details

UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 65 vacancies for various posts under various departments of the government of India. The recruitment notice was released by UPSC on Friday, October 29, 2021. Candidates who are interested can view the advertisement and apply for the posts online at upsc.gov.in. The posts include Assistant Professor, Assistant Defence Estates, and Senior Scientific Officer, among others. The last date to apply for the posts is November 11, 2021, at 11:59 pm.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

One vacancy for the post of Assistant Professor (Mechatronics) in Integrated Headquarters (Navy), Directorate of Civilian Personnel, Ministry of Defence (OBC-01).

for the post of in Integrated Headquarters (Navy), Directorate of Civilian Personnel, Ministry of Defence (OBC-01). Six vacancies for the post of Assistant Defence Estates Officer in Defence Estates Organization, Directorate General of Defence Estates, Ministry of Defence ( ST-01, OBC-01, EWS-01, UR-03) (PwBD-01)

for the post of in Defence Estates Organization, Directorate General of Defence Estates, Ministry of Defence ( ST-01, OBC-01, EWS-01, UR-03) (PwBD-01) Three vacancies for the post of Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Armament) in Directorate General Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence (OBC-01, EWS-01, UR-01 ) (PwBD-01).

for the post of in Directorate General Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence (OBC-01, EWS-01, UR-01 ) (PwBD-01). Three vacancies for the post of Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Chemistry) in Directorate General Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence (EWS-01, UR-02 ).

for the post of in Directorate General Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence (EWS-01, UR-02 ). Three vacancies for the post of Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Engineering) in Directorate General Quality Assurance, Department of Defense Production, Ministry of Defence (EWS-01, UR-02 ).

for the post of in Directorate General Quality Assurance, Department of Defense Production, Ministry of Defence (EWS-01, UR-02 ). Two vacancies for the post of Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Gentex) in Directorate General Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence (ST-01, OBC-01).

for the post of in Directorate General Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence (ST-01, OBC-01). One vacancy for the post of Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Instrumentation) in Directorate General Quality Assurance, Department of Defense Production, Ministry of Defence (SC-01).

for the post of in Directorate General Quality Assurance, Department of Defense Production, Ministry of Defence (SC-01). Two vacancies for the post of Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Metallurgy) in Directorate General Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence (SC-01, UR-01 ).

for the post of in Directorate General Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence (SC-01, UR-01 ). Two vacancies for the post of Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Military Explosives) in Directorate General Quality Assurance, Department of Defense Production, Ministry of Defence (UR-02 ).

for the post of in Directorate General Quality Assurance, Department of Defense Production, Ministry of Defence (UR-02 ). One vacancy for the post of Assistant Director (Economist) in Central Institute of Coastal Engineering for Fishery, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (UR-01).

for the post of in Central Institute of Coastal Engineering for Fishery, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (UR-01). Twenty-nine vacancies for the post of Assistant Director (Information Technology) in the Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner of India, Ministry of Home Affairs (SC-04, ST-02, OBC-07, EWS-02, UR14) (PwBD-02).

for the post of in the Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner of India, Ministry of Home Affairs (SC-04, ST-02, OBC-07, EWS-02, UR14) (PwBD-02). Three vacancies for the post of Assistant Director (Horticulture) in Central Public Works Department, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (OBC-02, UR-01).

for the post of in Central Public Works Department, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (OBC-02, UR-01). Three vacancies for the post of Medical Officer (Ayurveda) in Directorate of AYUSH, Health & Family Welfare Department, Govt. of NCT of Delhi (OBC-03).

for the post of in Directorate of AYUSH, Health & Family Welfare Department, Govt. of NCT of Delhi (OBC-03). Five vacancies for the post of Medical Officer (Unani) in Directorate of AYUSH, Health & Family Welfare Department, Govt. of NCT of Delhi (OBC-05).

UPSC Vacancies: Educational qualification

Candidates applying for Assistant Professor (Mechatronics) must have a first-class Master’s degree in Mechatronics

must have a first-class Master’s degree in Mechatronics Candidates applying for Assistant Defence Estates Officer must have a degree in Engineering (Civil) from a recognized University or equivalent.

must have a degree in Engineering (Civil) from a recognized University or equivalent. Candidates applying for Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Armament) must have 2 years’ practical experience in production or development or quality assurance in the field of Ammunition and Weapon used by the Armed Forces.

must have 2 years’ practical experience in production or development or quality assurance in the field of Ammunition and Weapon used by the Armed Forces. For Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Chemistry) candidates must have a Engineering Degree in Chemical Technology or M.Sc (Analytical Chemistry) or M.Sc (Organic Chemistry) from a recognized university.

candidates must have a Engineering Degree in Chemical Technology or M.Sc (Analytical Chemistry) or M.Sc (Organic Chemistry) from a recognized university. To apply for Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Engineering) having B.E. / B.Tech in Mechanical / Electrical Engineering from a recognized University is must.

having B.E. / B.Tech in Mechanical / Electrical Engineering from a recognized University is must. Candidates applying for the post of Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Gentex) must possess a B.E. / B.Tech in Mechanical / Metallurgical / Textile Engineering /M.Sc (Botany) / M.Sc (Chemistry) from a recognized University.

must possess a B.E. / B.Tech in Mechanical / Metallurgical / Textile Engineering /M.Sc (Botany) / M.Sc (Chemistry) from a recognized University. Candidates applying for Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Instrumentation) must have Masters Degree in Electronics / Applied Physics or B.E./B.Tech in Electronics Engineering / Electronics Technology from a recognized University.

must have Masters Degree in Electronics / Applied Physics or B.E./B.Tech in Electronics Engineering / Electronics Technology from a recognized University. Candidates applying for Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Metallurgy) must have B.E.(Metallurgy) /B.Tech (Metallurgy) from a recognized University.

must have B.E.(Metallurgy) /B.Tech (Metallurgy) from a recognized University. Candidates applying for Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Military Explosives) must have B.E /B. Tech in Chemical Engineering / Technology or Master's degree in Chemistry from a recognized University.

must have B.E /B. Tech in Chemical Engineering / Technology or Master's degree in Chemistry from a recognized University. Candidates applying for Assistant Director (Economist) must have a Master's Degree in Economics with Statistics or Master's Degree in Commerce with Statistics of a recognized university.

Image: PTI