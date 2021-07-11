UPSC Recruitment 2021: UPSC Invites Applications For 363 Principal Posts, Check Details

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for 363 vacancies for the post of Principal in the Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi. The application was first released on April 24, 2021. Candidates interested in the post of principal can go through notification updated on official website upsc.gov.in

Vacancy details

A total of 363 vacancies are there, out of which 208 male will be recruited and 155 females will be recruited. The recruitment drive aims to recruit for the position of Principal. Advertisement for the same was published earlier this year. However, UPSC deactivated that in April 2021 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases because of second wave. It has now been reissued and here is the direct link to view the notification.

Important dates

Release of advertisement- 10th July 2021

Online application opens on- 10th July 2021

Online application closes on- 29th July 2021

Last date for a printout of the application- 30th July 2021

Interview of shortlisted candidate- Date not announced as of now

UPSC Principal Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

It is mandatory for candidates to have a Masters and Bachelors Degree from a recognized University or Institute. As on the date of notification, the candidate should not be more than 50 years of age. Candidates having experience of teaching in High School or Higher Secondary School will be preferred. Post selection candidates will have to ensure quality education in schools, proper discipline to students while being on duty. It will also be expected that the candidate ensures proper safety, security to the students.Candidates are advised to keep checking the official site for being updated.

UPSC Principal Recruitment 2021: How to Apply